NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We're off to another very July-start on this mid-September day. 

It will be a muggy and potentially very wet day for some areas across the region. 

Slow moving showers will be off and on through the morning and afternoon today. 

Wednesday rain chances

If the same areas continue to see round after round of rain, that could lead to isolated flooding - which is the main concern today. 

Rainfall amounts could be as little as 0.5-1 inches for some while others could see up to 3-4 inches. 

The front that will help to spark off rain today will move through tonight, putting an end to "widespread" showers for the week. 

Isolated showers remain in the forecast Thursday through Saturday with drier conditions by Sunday. 

