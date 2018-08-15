Our last day of sizzling heat before much welcomed relief returns by tomorrow! Highs will touch the lower 90s but after factoring in high humidity it will feel more like the middle 90s. You'll notice more cloud cover today but just an isolated shower will be possible later this afternoon. Overnight lows will run warm in the lower 70s.
Scattered showers and storms are headed our way on Thursday and Friday. A few could be on the stronger side. The rain and clouds will pull highs down into the upper 80s during the day and lower 70s at night.. both right there on average for this time of year.
The weekend will be hot and humid, with spotty showers and thunderstorms each day.
TODAY:
Partly cloudy and hot, spotty showers and thunderstorms possible. Wind, north 5 mph.
HIGHS: Nashville-91, Cookeville-90, Murfreesboro-90
TONIGHT:
Isolated early shower possible. Mainly cloudy and seasonably warm. Light southerly winds.
LOWS: Nashville-72, Franklin-71, Leoma-70
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance, 50%
HIGHS: Nashville-88, Hendersonville-87, Mt. Juliet-87
