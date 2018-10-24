The string of sunny fall days ends today. Rain is on the way starting tomorrow.
Tonight, clouds will increase as it cools to the mid 40s. Then, tomorrow, rain will spread across the area from the southwest gradually. Rain is most likely to reach Nashville during the evening drive time.
The wettest time will be Thursday night. Rain wraps up on Friday. Temperatures will peak in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
Some showers linger into Saturday, spotty at the most. Sunday another cold front brings a greater chance of rain and reinforcing cool air for Monday.
Expect high 50s and low 60s this weekend. Monday will turn slightly cooler.
