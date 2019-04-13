A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee until 9 a.m.
Counties included in the watch are Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marshall, Moore, Van Buren, Warren and Wayne.
A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in place for all of Middle Tennessee beginning tonight through Sunday.
A warm front will lift through the area this evening keeping isolated showers in the forecast.
We're expecting two rounds of strong to severe storms - one overnight tonight and another Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of the first round, spotty showers will begin filling in shortly after sunset tonight from west to east.
The first round will begin to move into west Tennessee between 10pm-1am.
Areas along I-65, including Nashville, will see the main line around 1am-3am.
Areas east of I-65 between 3am-6am.
Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats overnight tonight.
It is imperative that you have a way to receive alerts tonight.
Charge your phone or have your weather radio on.
Also, make sure everyone in your household knows where to go during severe storms.
The first round will clear the area by mid-morning Sunday.
The strength of the second round of storms will be highly dependent on how much sunshine we see Sunday morning.
If there isn't a lot, the atmosphere won't bubble up enough to produce stronger storms.
Round two's primary threats include hail and damaging winds with the chance of an isolated tornado <-- only if we see a lot of sunshine.
By late Sunday afternoon most of the rain will have cleared out.
We'll be back to sunny conditions to begin the new work week with another round of storms possible by Thursday.
