While many of us continue to clean up from last week's devastation, unfortunately there is another chance for strong/severe storms in Middle Tennessee. 

4 Things to Know 
 
 - Strong/severe storms move in Thursday night
 
- Greatest chance for severe storms is west of I-65. 
 
 - Damaging Winds and Hail are the primary threats 
 
 - Tornado chances are low but not zero 
 
Thursday morning will start dry for most with just a few isolated, light showers around the area. 
 
Temperatures will start in the 50's and warm to the 70's in the afternoon. 
The warmth will set the stage for plenty of energy for storms to tap into later in the day. 
Risk Area
 
 
Showers/storms will begin to move into West Tennessee before sunset Thursday. 
 
Thursday 8PM
 
 
Clusters of storms will move into the Nashville area closer to 8/9PM. 
Thursday 1030PM
 
 
Storms will move into areas east of I-65 after 9/10PM. 
Thursday Midnight
 
The main threats from this round of storms will be Damaging Winds and hail. The chance for tornadoes are low but NOT zero. 
 
Threats
 
 
As with any spring storm system, the arrival time for storms could change by a few hours. It's important to pay attention to the forecast and have a way to receive alerts. 
 
Download the free News4 App here
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.