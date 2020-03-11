While many of us continue to clean up from last week's devastation, unfortunately there is another chance for strong/severe storms in Middle Tennessee.
4 Things to Know
- Strong/severe storms move in Thursday night
- Greatest chance for severe storms is west of I-65.
- Damaging Winds and Hail are the primary threats
- Tornado chances are low but not zero
Thursday morning will start dry for most with just a few isolated, light showers around the area.
Temperatures will start in the 50's and warm to the 70's in the afternoon.
The warmth will set the stage for plenty of energy for storms to tap into later in the day.
Showers/storms will begin to move into West Tennessee before sunset Thursday.
Clusters of storms will move into the Nashville area closer to 8/9PM.
Storms will move into areas east of I-65 after 9/10PM.
The main threats from this round of storms will be Damaging Winds and hail. The chance for tornadoes are low but NOT zero.
As with any spring storm system, the arrival time for storms could change by a few hours. It's important to pay attention to the forecast and have a way to receive alerts.
