Clouds continue to move back into Middle Tennessee through the day today.
Thankfully, we'll still be dry this afternoon before rain chances creep up starting Friday with a the potential for strong-severe storms on Saturday.
Friday's rain chances sit around 50-60% for Middle Tennessee.
Activity will be rather isolated with an occasional blast of rain.
On Saturday, a strong system will take shape out west and kick two waves of rain at us.
The first looks to arrive before sunrise with heavy bouts of rain and thunderstorms during the morning hours which could lead to isolated flooding.
The second wave comes through during the afternoon.
The second wave is the one that has a better chance for strong/severe storms.
A line of storms will develop and move from west to east across the area.
In this line we'll see the potential for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and perhaps even some small hail.
Damaging winds are the main concern.
This round of rain will clear the area by mid-morning Sunday and we'll stay dry for a few days.
Another round of storms is possible by Wednesday of next week.
