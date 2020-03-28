** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this evening **
Scattered storms are expected across Middle Tennessee after sunset tonight.
The greatest risk areas for strong/severe storms will be along/west of I-65.
Wind and large hail are the main threats but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out with this setup.
**Please have at least two ways to receive alerts before bed tonight**
The News4 App is one great choice!
Storms will begin to cross into west Tennessee around 9PM.
Moving into the Nashville area and the I-65 Corridor shortly after midnight.
East of Nashville and the I-65 Corridor after 1AM.
Sunshine returns Sunday morning with 60's for most in the afternoon.
It'll be a great day for outdoor walks!
Our next chance for rain arrives overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
We look dry Wednesday and Thursday with rain returning to wrap up the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.