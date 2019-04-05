Cloudy but dry end to the week for us across Middle Tennessee. The weather looks just fine for Friday evening plans.
Overnight into Saturday beware of widespread fog. Otherwise Saturday will be a bit of a summer preview with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures rising to near 80°.
Saturday late night a line of showers and thunderstorms will likely move through the area. Frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours are expected with this line.
Sunday expect scattered showers with some strong thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. This second wave could be close to severe limits with damaging wind the greatest threat. Highs will again be near 80°.
Make sure to have a way to receive alerts. Download the 4WARN Weather App here to receive severe weather warnings.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday but we do begin to dry out by Tuesday. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.