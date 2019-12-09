** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee Tuesday through Wednesday morning for snow and slippery conditions **
For today - expect cloudy, breezy and warm conditions for Middle Tennessee.
Showers will begin to pick up in coverage as the day goes on but washout conditions are not expected.
The bigger concern is what happens overnight tonight into Tuesday.
Rain will begin to change to wintry-mix/all snow during the morning commute Tuesday.
Rain will turn to all snow for most of Middle Tennessee by late-morning/early afternoon.
As far as snowfall amounts go, we're casting a dusting up an inch for most of the Mid State with locally higher amount up to 2 inches closer to the Plateau.
With wet roads and sub-freezing temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday - slick spots and patches black ice are quite likely for the morning commute Wednesday.
Sunshine returns Wednesday but temps will remain chilly with 40's for highs. We'll gradually warm up to near 50° by Saturday with another shot at rain Friday/Saturday.
