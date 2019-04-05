Cloudy but dry end to the week for us across Middle Tennessee.
We may start to see a little sunshine just before sunset tonight.
If you have any Friday evening plans, you are in good shape.
Likely to deal with a good bit of widespread fog early Saturday morning.
Otherwise, a partially sunny and dry Saturday.
Around midnight (going into Sunday) a line of showers and storms will work through the area.
Frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours are expected with this line.
Activity could get borderline severe so make sure to have a way to receive alerts.
Download the 4WARN Weather App here to receive these alerts.
Isolated showers will be around through Sunday with another strong line of storms moving through overnight into Monday.
This second wave could once again be close to severe limits with all the same threats mentioned above.
Showers continue through Monday but we do begin to dry out by Tuesday.
Other than Monday, much of next week will be dry with highs remaining in the 60's and 70's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.