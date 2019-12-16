**A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee today as strong to severe storms move through**
It'll be a wet start to the work week with scattered showers and storms pushing through the area this morning.
We'll likely catch a break from the rain around mid-morning before showers/storms return again this afternoon.
The main threats with the storms today will be damaging wind gusts and isolated flooding.
Areawide rainfall amount range from 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts where bigger storms setup.
Damaging wind gusts up to 60mph are possible this afternoon and evening.
Thankfully, the chance for tornadoes is low but it's not zero. So, pay attention to alerts if we send them out later on.
Rain will come to an end tonight with temperatures quickly cooling off once the cold front passes. We'll be in the 60's all day today but will fall to the 30's by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday through the upcoming weekend will be drier, sunnier and cooler with highs hovering in the 40's and 50's.
