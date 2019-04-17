A 4WARN Weather Alert is in place for Thursday for the potential for strong storms.
A warm afternoon ahead for Middle Tennessee today. Most areas will reach for the upper 70's and low 80's.
Showers will be hard to come by today & tonight but that changes heading into Thursday.
Thursday morning will start dry before widespread showers and storms move in during the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few stronger storms that could cause some gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Brief, localized flooding near creeks and low-lying areas is possible tomorrow late-afternoon/evening.
Once this system clears the area we'll cool back down to the 50's for Friday. Isolated, lingering showers will be around through the day as well.
Rain will leave the area by Saturday morning, giving way to a dry weekend.
Highs will be very comfortable on Saturday with 60's in the forecast.
We'll warm back to the 70's on Sunday.
Next week looks to start dry and sunny with highs retuning to near 80.
