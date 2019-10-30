A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee today
Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will continue to stream in this afternoon.
The chance for severe weather is low but not zero. Should there be any stronger storms today, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threats.
Showers/storms will linger into Thursday before clearing out late afternoon or early evening.
I do believe the rain will clear out of most of Middle Tennessee for trick-or-treating Thursday night.
However, once this cold front passes, much cooler air will quickly funnel in.
Temperatures will swing from near 70° today down to the 30's by sunset Thursday night.
In fact, much of the Mid State will be dealt the first round of at-or-below freezing temperatures this season.
Expect upper 20's and low 30's through the morning this weekend with afternoon highs only making it to the 50's. The good news is it will be quite sunny with no rain to worry about this weekend.
