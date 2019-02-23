Our last big push of rain will move out tonight.
Shortly after midnight showers will come to an end across all of Middle Tennessee.
Sunshine returns Sunday and sticks around for much of next week.
Right now, there could be a few isolated showers back in the forecast for Wednesday - Friday but let's enjoy some drier day ahead of us first.
Temperatures will run near or above average through next week with 50's and 60's during the afternoon's. Overnight lows range from the low 30's to low 40's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.