Clouds will continue to stream in from the south this afternoon.
Those who see more sunshine today will be a tad bit warmer today.
Sunday looks fantastic with no problems for outdoor activities, including the Titans game against the Chargers.
Ample sunshine with pleasant temperatures are expected all day long.
We begin Monday with a front moving in from the west.
The setup for this front looks to produce a line of showers and storms that will be around from Monday afternoon into the evening.
This front looks to clear out quick with sunshine returning by Tuesday.
Temperatures will drop below normal values but no actual freeze is expected.
