*A 4WARN Wx Alert is in affect for the chance of a few stronger storms with gusty winds this afternoon and evening*
Showers and isolated storms will push through this afternoon and again this evening. With any passing shower/storm gusty winds are possible and the primary threat today.
Temperatures have warmed up to the 60's ahead of our cold front but that will change after midnight.
The front will pass and temperatures will quickly cool to the 40's by Sunday morning.
High's Sunday and Monday will be chilly in the 40's.
Flurries and snow showers are possible on the Plateau early Monday morning with only a dusting to an inch possible.
50's return by Tuesday and stick around for the rest of the week along with sunshine.
A chance for rain returns Friday but the next weekend is trending dry.
