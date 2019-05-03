Lingering light rain/drizzle will stick around through parts of the day today.
However, most will turn dry by late-afternoon.
There may be an isolated storm or two near the KY/TN state line.
Otherwise, we'll get a break from the storms to end the week.
If you have any evening plans you'll be in good shape.
Saturday we'll reintroduce a 4WARN Weather Alert for Middle Tennessee as another round of widespread showers and storms moves through the area.
Strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon with hail and gusty winds being the main threats. However, an isolated spin-up tornado cannot be entirely ruled out. The favored area for stronger storms will be south and east of Nashville but no one can rule storms out.
This round of rain will begin to let up by mid-evening.
There may be a few lingering showers around at sunrise Sunday but the majority of the day will be dry with sunshine returning late in the day.
Highs this weekend will range from the low to mid 70's.
We'll begin to rebound back into the 80's next week with a dry start Monday.
It appears we'll see a little sweet relief from the rain Monday and Tuesday before rain chances increase by Wednesday.
