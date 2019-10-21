** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee today **
A potent fall cold front will continue to inch closer to Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
On this front, a broken line of showers and storms will move through.
Thankfully, ingredients for severe weather is low but not zero.
Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats with the storms today.
The front will quickly clear the area tonight which will give way to a much sunnier and quieter day on Tuesday.
Right now, Tuesday through Thursday looks dry, sunny and comfortable cool in the 60's and low 70's. Overnight lows will range from the low 40's to low 50's for a few nights.
On Friday, another system will move in bringing us rain that could linger into weekend. The two most reliable forecasting models are split on this weekend's rain chances, though.
Plan for isolated showers now but I wouldn't go changing any outdoor plans just yet.
