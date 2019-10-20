The focus for the new week will be an approaching cold front from the west, due to arrive Monday. The better chance for storms and gustier winds will be in the western third of the state.
However, rumbles of thunder and heavy rainfall isn't out of the question for Middle Tennessee.
I recommend bringing the rain coat before heading out on Monday.
The front will quickly sweep through with sunshine returning by Tuesday.
On the other side of the front a reinforcing shot of fall-like air moves in.
We'll be under sunny skies and comfortable temperatures Tuesday through Thursday.
On Friday, another front moves in bringing us another shot at rain that could last into Saturday.
Sunday continues to trend dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.