A 4WARN Weather Alert is in pace for central and northeastern Tennessee this afternoon.
Isolated, strong storms with gusty winds and small hail will be possible during the afternoon today.
However, the threat for severe weather is quite low but not zero.
Most areas south of I-40 will dodge the rain this afternoon.
The good news is the 90° days are behind us and we'll get a little relief the next few days.
In fact, we are not forecasting any 90's through the middle of next week.
Humidity will come down after a cold front passes tonight. This will make for a great feel to the air Friday and this weekend.
There is a chance for isolated showers on Sunday but rain chances shouldn't ruin any outdoor plans.
