** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Monday as a cold front brings the chance for strong to severe storms to the area **
A few isolated showers so far today have dumped quite a bit of rain which has led to flooding in spots.
As more isolated storms fire up through the afternoon, any slow movers will pose a flood threat with 1-2 inches of rain possible. It will not rain everywhere today.
Activity will wane a bit after sunset tonight but showers return again on Monday as a front approaches from the north.
This front will do two things:
First, it will bring the chance of isolated strong to severe storms to the area Monday afternoon.
Secondly, after the front passes, much drier and more comfortable air will move in thus ending this heat wave - YAY!
The threats with Monday's storms will be heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding and damaging winds.
Post front - Tuesday through Friday highs will range from the low 80's to near 90's by the end of the week. Again, the "feel" to the air will be very pleasant for July.
It will also be a nice stretch of days with virtually no rain in the forecast during this period, too.
