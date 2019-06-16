** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee this evening *
Isolated storms will move in from the west tonight with areas in Southern Kentucky likely seeing the strongest storms.
Not everyone will see rain but a few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, hail and lighting being the main threats.
Forecast remains on track for several days of rain during the new week.
Monday through Friday, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be common during the afternoon.
It looks like activity will begin to wane by next weekend.
Temperatures will hover in the mid-80's all week week long with a very muggy feel to the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.