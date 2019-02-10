A 4WARN Wx Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee tonight through Tuesday as heavy rain and potential flooding is in the forecast.
Forecast is on track with widespread rain continuing through the next 48 hours or so across Middle Tennessee.
As we move into the evening areas south of I-40 will catch a break from the rain as activity lifts northward for a few hours.
Showers look to stay confined to northwest Tennessee through the morning hours on Monday allowing for a bit less hectic of a morning commute.
However, by late-afternoon showers will start to fill back in across the rest of Middle Tennessee.
Showers continue overnight with a heavier line of showers/storms expected to move through early Tuesday morning.
Rainfall amounts will settle between 2-5 inches areawide with areas in northwest TN seeing the highest amounts.
With the ground already saturated, flooding will be something to look out for during the next few days.
We'll catch a break from the rain Wednesday and for much of Thursday before showers move back in late Thursday night.
Thankfully, This next round looks to clear out by the time the weekend arrives.
Temperatures will be cool with the rain but above average in the 50's/60's all week long.
