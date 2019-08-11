Hot afternoon so far.
Highs are well on their way to the mid to low 90's and 'feels like' numbers near 100°.
Rain potential is very, very low today so we won't find any relief there.
Heat Advisories are already in place for West Tennessee and will likely expand to Middle Tennessee at the beginning of the week.
Dangerous heat is in the forecast Monday and Tuesday as afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 90's.
Heat Indices will range from 100-110°.
Drink plenty of fluids and take breaks if you'll be outside.
Thankfully, this is a quick spell of extreme heat.
By late Tuesday afternoon a line of showers and storms will move through the area pushing the heat and humidity out.
This line poses a threat for strong to severe storms.
Temperatures and humidity will turn "less hot and muggy" by Wednesday afternoon.
If the forecast holds, Wednesday into next weekend are trending dry and sunny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.