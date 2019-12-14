**A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee on Monday**
We're seeing a little sunshine out there but clouds will win out for the most part today.
Even with clouds, highs will still manage to reach for the mid to upper 40's this afternoon.
Tonight will be quiet with cooling 40's before midnight.
Sunday looks a tad bit more sunny but still filled with patchy clouds.
Highs will be warmer with most areas getting to the 50's.
Showers will start to move in overnight into Monday with a chance for isolated storms Monday afternoon. It doesn't look like a slam dunk system for widespread strong or severe storms but there is an elevated chance for stormier weather. Isolated heavier bouts of rain and gusty winds are the main threats for our area right now. However, if this system comes in a bit more northward, the chance for isolated tornadoes and hail could increase.
It's important to check back with us before Monday.
Once this rain comes to and end much cooler air moves in beginning Tuesday.
Highs Tuesday and Wednesday only make it into the 40's with the overnights in the 20's and teens.
We'll begin to moderate back to near 50° by Thursday and Friday.
