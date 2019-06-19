4WARN Weather Alert for this evening through early morning Thursday
Plenty of heat and humidity, along with a front approaching from the west will make for another stormy evening across the region.
Storms begin in west Tennessee and continue eastward through sunset. Some storms could produce gusty wind and heavy downpours.
The overnight hours are when the best chance for severe storms could occur.
Make sure you have a way to receive alerts while you're in bed tonight.
The primary threats for tonight will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado and hail also can't be ruled out.
Showers and storms will likely be around for the start of Thursday, which means the morning commute could be tricky and slow in spots.
With so much moisture present in the atmosphere, storms are capable of putting down some significant rainfall totals which could prompt flash flooding.
The thunderstorms will tamper off by Thursday afternoon but rain chances won't diminish entirely. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
In fact, showers and storms remain in the forecast Friday-Sunday.
I do not anticipate widespread showers/storms this weekend. Activity will be isolated in nature and primary during the peak afternoon heating. Highs will be in the low 90s.
This wet pattern looks to continue into next week with another series of rainy days to begin the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.