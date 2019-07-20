Hot summer day across Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will top out in the 90 again this afternoon with 'Feels Like' numbers ranging from the upper 90's to low triple digits.
A few showers will be around through the rest of the day but most will end up staying dry and hot.
Sunday will be another hot one with better chances of rain in the afternoon. Those that see rain will get a little relief from the heat.
Our latest heat wave will come to an end after a cold front swings through Monday night.
As this front approaches on Monday, scattered showers and storms will move through. Widespread severe weather doesn't appear to be an issue but a few isolated, stronger storms will be possible.
By Tuesday, a noticeably less humid airmass will move in.
Dry, sunny conditions with much cooler temperatures will be around Tuesday through Friday.
Highs will hang in the mid to upper 80's through this period.
