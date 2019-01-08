It was a record setting day. The high reached 71° breaking the old record high of 70° from 2008. Colder air is spilling in behind the front this evening.
By morning, expect out-the-door temperatures to be around freezing, with windchills in the 20s. It'll remain chilly but bright all day Wednesday and Thursday too. Highs both days will be in the 40s, but with a northwest breeze Wednesday it'll feel more like the 30s.
Nighttime lows will reach their lowest point over the next seven days on Thursday and Friday mornings. Nashville's temperature will dip into the low 20s. Outside of Nashville, teens should be widespread.
Clouds will increase on Friday with highs in the mid 40s.
Early Saturday, a period of freezing rain and sleet will be possible over northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
Precipitation will then turn to rain there, and be rain all day in Nashville. As colder air moves in, count on rain turning to a period of snow or snow showers early Sunday. Minor accumulations especially along the Cumberland Plateau will be possible. Lows will be in the 30s this weekend. We'll have highs in the 40s.
Dry but cold weather is expected Monday and Tuesday.
