Another nice day to get outside! Summery temperatures continue in the 80s. Mild and quiet tonight with lows in the 60s.
The heat is still on full go mode for Saturday. Our attention then turns to the next round of thunderstorms set to arrive late in the day. A 4WARN Weather Alert in effect for Saturday night. Most of your viewing area is under a Slight Risk. The biggest impacts will be large hail and high winds.
Wet weather moves out early Sunday, leaving behind clearing skies and comfortably temperatures in the 70s.
It'll be dry again on Monday but it won't last long. Showers swing back in for Tuesday and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.