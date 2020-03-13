Cody Murphy has the Friday Midday 4Warn Weather Forecast

50-50 weekend coming up...rain one day, drier the other.

The rest of Friday will be cloudy and cooler in the upper 50s. A few showers work in tonight. Lows in the 40s. 

Another batch of rain slides in for the first half of the weekend. Count on scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the 60s. There will be a few thunderstorms, but no severe weather expected. 

Rain moves out after Sunday morning, but the afternoon will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s. 

Monday brings just a few spotty showers, high in the mid 60s.

More wet and warm weather expected for the rest of the week with highs rising to the 70s.

 

