Melanie Layden discusses the Saturday Morning Early 4Warn Forecast

 

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Saturday night for possible strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

It will be another unseasonably hot day, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Late tonight, thunderstorms move in from the west. A 4WARN Weather Alert in effect for tonight for some of those storms turning severe. The biggest impacts will be damaging winds and large hail. 

Wet weather moves out early Sunday, leaving behind a sunny sky and comfortable temperatures in the low 70s. 

It'll be dry again on Monday with highs in the upper 60s before more rain moves in late at night. Expect widespread rain and some storms Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s. Clearing out Wednesday and turning even cooler in the upper 50s for highs. 

Pleasant, sunny weather will finish out the week. 
 

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

