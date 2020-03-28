A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Saturday night for possible strong-to-severe thunderstorms.
It will be another unseasonably hot day, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Late tonight, thunderstorms move in from the west. A 4WARN Weather Alert in effect for tonight for some of those storms turning severe. The biggest impacts will be damaging winds and large hail.
Wet weather moves out early Sunday, leaving behind a sunny sky and comfortable temperatures in the low 70s.
It'll be dry again on Monday with highs in the upper 60s before more rain moves in late at night. Expect widespread rain and some storms Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s. Clearing out Wednesday and turning even cooler in the upper 50s for highs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.