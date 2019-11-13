The arctic chill hasn't left Middle Tennessee just yet. After record setting cold this morning, we'll turn things around to the milder side. Highs in the 40s. This is still below the norm for this time of year.
It won'be as cold tonight as temperatures drop back through the 20s under a partly cloudy sky.
The arctic intrusion is only temporary as warmer air builds in for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 50s.
Quiet skies stick around this weekend as temperatures climb. We'll be edging near normal for this time of year by next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.