The arctic chill hasn't left Middle Tennessee just yet. After record setting cold this morning, we'll turn things around to the milder side. Highs in the 40s. This is still below the norm for this time of year. 

It won'be as cold tonight as temperatures drop back through the 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

The arctic intrusion is only temporary as warmer air builds in for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 50s.

Quiet skies stick around this weekend as temperatures climb. We'll be edging near normal for this time of year by next week. 

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

