The first of two winter blasts is moving into Middle Tennessee.
Rain will end from west to east with the showers gone from Nashville by 4pm. All the while, temperatures will fall back into the 40s. The wind chill by sunset will be in the 30s.
Tonight, as the sky clears, temperatures will dip below freezing. A gusty northerly wind will make a wind chill by Friday morning in the teens for most. Friday afternoon will only top off at 45 degrees, but it'll feel more like the 30s. Sunshine will make only the slightest difference.
A moderate freeze is expected Saturday morning with lows in the low-mid 20s. Saturday afternoon will be sunny and cool, with a high in the upper 50s.
More sunshine Sunday but warmer, expect highs in the 60s to around 70 by afternoon..
Another sharp cold front will move in Monday with a period of rain that will briefly mix with and turn to snow showers before exiting early Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the mid 30s. Wednesday will rise about 10 degrees. That's 20-25 degrees below average!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.