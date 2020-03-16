A dry but chilly morning. Shower chances increase this afternoon as temperatures warm through the 50s.
Showers continue off and on through the night before tapering off early on Tuesday. Trending warming in the 60s.
By the middle of the week, scattered showers and a few storms may spark. More storms are possible through Friday. Highs in the 70s.
Unsettled conditions wind down as we head into the weekend as temperatures back off in the 50s.
