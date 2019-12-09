It's a mild and breezy morning with temperatures in the 50s! The entire day will be warm and windy as highs top the middle 60s. A few showers are possible but most of the rain moves in tonight into tomorrow.
Big changes settle in tomorrow. Colder air spills in and it's possible that by mid to late morning we'll see rain turn to snow. Make sure to stay up to day with the forecast as things change. Download the free News4 App.
By Wednesday, sunshine returns. Staying bitter with highs in the 30s and 40s!
We'll dig out of the freeze by the second half of the week. Thursday and Friday features highs in the low 50s.
