4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect through tonight.
Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 8:00 PM. Expect a few isolated thunderstorms.
Rain showers clear out tonight leading us into a beautiful but cooler weekend, low 40.
Saturday looks mostly sunny and pleasant in the mid 50s.
Even warmer by Sunday as clouds thicken. Showers do move back in late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.
More rain heads in this direction next week. Expect some showers each day through Wednesday. It won't rain all day each day, but we will have on and off showers. Highs will be in the 60s the beginning of he week to near 70 by mid-week.
