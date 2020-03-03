Rain will exit early Tuesday, as the recovery in the wake of last night's tornado outbreak continues.
Showers will push east of Nashville early Tuesday morning. The severe weather potential ends for the Mid State at 6am. Temperatures will begin in the upper 50s and climb into the mid 60s on Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday into Thursday, the slightest chance for a few showers is expected, mainly south of Nashville.
Friday will be bright, but chilly. The weekend will feature a warming trend as clouds return late Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday will begin in the 30s. Saturday afternoon climbs into the 50s. Sunday afternoon, temperatures rise into the low 70s. Showers return to Middle Tennessee on Monday of next week.
