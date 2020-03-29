Overnight rain has moved out and clear skies take over. Sunny and mild today with highs in the low 70s.
It'll be dry again on Monday with highs in the upper 60s before more rain moves in late at night. Expect widespread rain and some stray storms Tuesday. It will feel cooler with highs only reaching the mid 50s.
Clearing out Wednesday and staying cool in the upper 50s for highs. Pleasant, sunny weather will finish out the week. A stray shower is possible for Saturday.
