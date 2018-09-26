End to this soggy pattern in Middle Tennessee is in sight. We'll keep scattered showers and a few storms in the forecast this evening and again on Thursday before really beginning to dry out by Friday.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible across Middle Tennessee through tomorrow with most of that falling over our southeastern areas.

School districts closing early due to flooding concerns Several school districts in Middle Tennessee are closing early on Wednesday due to weather concerns.

This weekend looks much better for getting back outdoors with sunshine returning and a drop in humidity making it briefly feel fall-ish for a few days.

Rain chances are very low Saturday and Sunday, which will be a welcome sight for Tennesseans. As far as the Titans game goes on Sunday - expect plenty of sunshine with comfortable highs in the low 80's.

Next week a few isolated showers are possible with highs in the mid-80s.