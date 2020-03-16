Lisa Spencer With the Monday Evening 4Warn Weather Forecast

 
Another week of on and off showers with some thunderstorms.
 
Another round of rain moving in overnight, lows only fall to around 50° overnight. 
 
These showers will continue overnight before tapering off Tuesday by afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for St. Patrick's Day. 
 
By the middle of the week, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms may develop. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 70s.
 
More storms are possible through Friday as a cold front begins to move in. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 70s again. 

Rain could continue through the first part of Saturday, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon and cool, high mid 50s.

Rain finally clears out for the entire day Sunday, Temperatures will be in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky. 

 
 

