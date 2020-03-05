Starting off Thursday with clouds and chilly temperatures in the 40s. Spotty showers are possible for those far south of 40. Sunshine returns late in the day. Highs in the lower 60s.
Skies become mostly clear tonight, 30s for lows.
Friday will be brighter and breezy. Cooler in the 50s. The cool down is only temporary.
Sunshine hangs around for the weekend. Temperatures warm through the 60s and 70s.
Our chances for rain increase early next week.
