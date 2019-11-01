Despite plenty of sunshine, it's going to be a chilly afternoon. Highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s today.
Another freezing start to tomorrow as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s once again overnight.
The cooler weather will linger through the weekend, but it will remain sunny. Expect highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s around freezing. Patchy frost will be possible each morning.
Monday brings a little warmer weather with temperatures bouncing back to the 60s. Still sunny with a few clouds returning at night.
We'll stay mostly sunny with temps in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s through Wednesday, before another temperature drop back to the 50s on Thursday with a small chance of rain.
