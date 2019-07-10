No relief this morning, it's sticky in the 70s. This afternoon features high heat and humidity. Feels like factor back in the triple digits. Storm chances will be spotty in nature today.
The heat won't be as oppressive for the rest of the week. Still hot in the lower 90s. There will be some storms around for Thursday. A storm or two could become strong-severe especially from I-65 and points east. Drying out for Friday.
Then, effects from a tropical system developing today in the Gulf of Mexico will likely be felt in our area late in the weekend in the form of isolated showers and thunderstorms arriving from the south. Stay tuned for updates.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 95 Wind: S 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 76 Wind: NW 5
Tomorrow: Clouds and sun. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Wind: NW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
