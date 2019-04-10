If you liked yesterday, you will love today! Our early summer preview continues with wall to wall sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.
Clouds thicken tomorrow and winds ramp up. Gusts near 35-40 MPH at times. Staying warm in the lower 80s.
Showers and a few storms overnight Thursday through early Friday morning. Some could be strong with gusty wind as the primary threat. Rain clears by afternoon. County on highs in the low 70s.
The weekend looks warm with shower and storms chances increasing Saturday night into Sunday. Stay tuned for updates.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Wind: S 10-25
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of mainly AM showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers/thunder.
Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 43 Cloudy. 60% chance of AM showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.
