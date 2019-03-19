Spring officially arrives tomorrow afternoon at 4:58 PM and the weather will be in line.
Tonight lows will be appropriate for the last night of winter, dropping to the low 30s to freezing in most spots.
Clouds will increase on Wednesday with just a few spring showers late Wednesday night and lingering into early Thursday. Rainfall totals will be very low. Clearing sky Thursday afternoon with a high of 61.
True spring weather will arrive just in time for the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday. Highs in the 70s both days. A few showers will return for the second half of the weekend. Better chance of rain and a few thunderstorms on Monday.
