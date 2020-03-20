4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect early Friday morning.
Showers and thunderstorms move through this morning. Heavy rain and lightning appears to be the greatest concern as this line weakens. By the afternoon, most of the rain sets up shop south of 40. It's going to be a sloppy day for some, 1 to 2" of rain can be expected. Staying warm and breezy in the 70s.
Rain showers clear out tonight leading us into a beautiful weekend.
Saturday looks mostly sunny and pleasant in the mid 50s.
Even warmer by Sunday as clouds thicken. A few showers move in late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.
More rain heads in this direction next week.
