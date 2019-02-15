4WARN WEATHER ALERT for the potential of wintry weather, including freezing rain along the TN/KY state line.
Another round of rain for week’s end. This is the start of another soggy stretch for the Mid-State.
Mostly quiet to start Friday with spotty showers across the Cumberland Plateau. Another wave works in this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern and central Kentucky from noon until early Saturday morning. Where it’s cold enough in these areas, a wintry mix is possible – including freezing rain. Light icing possible. Be mindful of slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
Rain comes to an end early Saturday morning. Highs in the 40s. More rain Saturday night through Sunday.
Early next week is another time period to watch closely. Heavy rain expected Tuesday night through Wednesday which may result in flooding. A 4WARN Weather Alert may need to be issued. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.