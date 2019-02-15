A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for areas along the TN/KY state lines tonight as wintry precipitation is possible.

Widespread showers will move into Middle Tennessee. The drive home tonight will be a wet one for just about everyone.

Temperatures have been falling through the day making for a chilly start to the weekend.

Cold air will help to change rain to a wintry precipitation in northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky tonight. This light wintry mix includes sleet, freezing rain and a few snowflakes.

Accumulation should be minor in those mentioned areas above, but a thin layer of ice could build up especially on bridges and overpasses, making for some slick travel overnight into early Saturday morning.

Slick spots could develop as far south as I-40 west of Nashville and as far east as I-65 north of Nashville.

By daybreak Saturday, precipitation will come to an end and any slick spots should improve by mid-morning.

The rest of Saturday expect a mix of clouds and sun with cool highs in the 40s.

Another wave of rain moves through Saturday night into Sunday, but only scattered, light showers are likely.

Monday will be dry but rain chances remain in through at least Thursday with a series of waves moving through.

The heaviest rain looks to fall Tuesday through Wednesday evening where we could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, especially southeast of Nashville. Flooding may occur.

Check back in often, we'll have updates throughout the weekend.