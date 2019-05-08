A 4WARN Weather Alert is in place for Thursday as strong to severe storms are possible.
Toasty day on tap for Middle Tennessee as we climb back into the mid 80's - some may even reach into the upper 80's.
Rain chances today will once again be very low but not zero. A few isolated showers are possible later this afternoon but most will stay dry.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in place for Thursday as strong to severe storms are possible.
This round of rain will begin to move into the area early Thursday morning. The more likely area for severe storms is in West Tennessee but as with any May storm, stronger storms are possible anywhere in the path of the line we're expecting Thursday.
The main threats include gusty winds, lightning and isolated small hail. While the chance is low, an isolated spin-up tornado can't be ruled out entirely.
This wave of rain will fizzle by Thursday night but the cold front with it will stall over the area Friday-Sunday. Unfortunately, this means rain chances will remain elevated all weekend long.
The start of next week looks dry.
Temperatures will cool down to the 70's heading into the upcoming weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.