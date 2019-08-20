Turning hot and humid again this afternoon with highs bouncing back into the 90s. Late in the afternoon and evening, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms move in from the north. Damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail are all the main threats. Make sure you're connected to us by downloading the News4 App.
Storm chances increase for the second half of the week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly evening showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Wind: S/SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms.
Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and a few storms.
Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
